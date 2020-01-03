Tomorrow’s National Assembly session postponed till Monday

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly session scheduled for tomorrow (Saturday) 11 am has been postponed till Monday, January 6 at 4 pm, ARY News reported.

Earlier in the day, The federal government has tabled the Army Act amendment bill in the National Assembly (NA) which will pave the way for an extension to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), ARY News reported on Friday.

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak has submitted the Army Act Amendment Bill 2020 in the Upper House besides tabling two other amended laws for Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Act 2020 and Pakistan Navy Act 2020.

The assembly had approved a resolution for postponing the question hour and adjourned the session till Saturday (tomorrow) which has now been postponed till Monday. Later, the three draft bills were forwarded to the NA Standing Committee for Defence.

Speaker of the national assembly, Asad Qaiser has issued production orders for national assembly appearances of politicians currently detained by law enforcement.

Former premier of the country, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) and former leader of opposition in the national assembly, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) both are being investigated against on charges of corruption and misuse of power.

Two more PMLN stalwarts, former minister for interior Ahsan Iqbal and the former minister for railways, Khwaja Saad Rafique also had their production orders issued.

