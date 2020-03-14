ISLAMABAD: The high-level National Coordination Committee, set up by federal govt to effectively curb the spread of coronavirus, will hold its first meeting in Islamabad today (Saturday), ARY News reported on Saturday.

The National Coordination Committee would comprise federal ministers concerned, chief ministers, NDMA Chairman, Surgeon General of Pakistan, representatives of Inter-Services Intelligence, Inter-Services Public Relations and Directorate of Military Operations, while he would be its convener.

Special Assistant on Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza said the National Coordination Committee evaluate the situation on day to day basis. He said the NDMA will be the leading operational agency that will lead all steps.

“Members of the committee have been given authority to include anyone in the committee. Ministry of Health will hold convenorship of the coordination committee and its meeting will be held on Saturday 4:00 pm.”

“It is necessary for us to take national-level decisions. NDMA [National Disaster Management Authority] will play its role as an operational agency and all further decisions will be made under the supervision of the institution,” he added.

NSC meeting

Yesterday, the National Security Committee (NSC) had made important decisions under its strategy to fight coronavirus including closure of educational institutions, borders besides cancellation of mass gatherings and partial suspension of flight operations.

A meeting of the country’s top civil-military body took place at the Prime Minister’s House under the chair of PM Imran Khan. The three services chiefs, the federal ministers for interior, foreign and law affairs as well as the education minister were in attendance in the meeting.

Closure of western border

Pakistan has sealed its western border with Afghanistan and Iran through a notification in an attempt to contain the spread of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) following the decisions taken by NSC.

The Ministry of Interior wrote a letter to the relevant authorities “to convey the approval of the Competent Authority for complete sealing of the western border of Pakistan with Afghanistan and Iran as directed the National Security Committee in its meeting held on 13th March 2020.”

Educational institutions

The government has decided to keep all educational institutions closed across the country till April 5.

Partial suspension of int’l flights

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, in its statement to media, urged nationals to avoid unnecessarily to foreign destinations. He announced that international flights will only be operated through Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore airports.

He said that the virus has not spread widely in Pakistan and asked nationals to remain calm and adopt precautionary measures. An awareness campaign will be launched across the country, whereas, provinces will remain in close coordination with the Centre.

Pakistan Day’s event cancelled

The committee has also decided to cancel the March 23’s event for the commemoration of Pakistan Day, sources told ARY News.

While talking to ARY News, the foreign minister said that the government has focused to hold strict observation of entrance points and decided to close all borders for the next 15 days. He added that the country will avoid holding mass gatherings and the religious procession in Raiwind was also shortened.

Comments

comments