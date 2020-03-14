NCC renews resolve to go all-out to curb virus spread in first meeting

ISLAMABAD: The National Coordination Committee set up by the country’s top civil-military leadership during a National Security Committee (SNC) meeting, held its first meeting on Saturday and renewed the government’s resolve to go all-out to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza presided over the meeting in his capacity as the committee’s convener.

The director general of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) and surgeon general of the Pakistan Army were in attendance in the meeting. The provincial chief ministers also attended the meeting through video link.

Other participants included Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant on National Security Division Moeed Yusuf, the secretaries health, finance, information and broadcasting and NDMA chairman.

The meeting reviewed the implementation on the decisions of yesterday’s meeting of the National Security Committee.

The meeting was informed that provinces have started implementing the decisions made in the NSC meeting.

Dr Zafar Mirza said the coronavirus is a national challenge and implementation of joint National Action Plan is being ensured to cope with the situation.

