National dashboard to be established for dengue: Dr Zafar Mirza

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health, Dr Zafar Mirza, said on Friday that the federal government has prepared a five-year plan to eliminate dengue virus and a national dashboard will be established, ARY News reported.

Dr Zafar Mirza chaired a high-level meeting today to review measures for eliminating dengue virus. He was given a briefing regarding the steps, arrangements and challenges to curb the virus.

The special assistant said the citizens will have to play their role too for the elimination of dengue by maintaining cleanliness in their homes.

He ordered the administration of twin cities to make joint efforts to eliminate the mosquito-borne disease. He announced that a national dashboard will be established for conducting response activities, whereas, 105 teams are working to curb dengue.

