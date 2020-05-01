Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


National dashboard to be established for dengue: Dr Zafar Mirza

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health, Dr Zafar Mirza, said on Friday that the federal government has prepared a five-year plan to eliminate dengue virus and a national dashboard will be established, ARY News reported.

Dr Zafar Mirza chaired a high-level meeting today to review measures for eliminating dengue virus. He was given a briefing regarding the steps, arrangements and challenges to curb the virus.

The special assistant said the citizens will have to play their role too for the elimination of dengue by maintaining cleanliness in their homes.

He ordered the administration of twin cities to make joint efforts to eliminate the mosquito-borne disease. He announced that a national dashboard will be established for conducting response activities, whereas, 105 teams are working to curb dengue.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Federal, Punjab govt cognizant of troubles faced by poor: Raja Basharat

Pakistan

15 more doctors, one nurse, two paramedics catch coronavirus in 24 hours

Pakistan

Sindh reports as many as 622 new coronavirus cases, six deaths

Pakistan

‘Lost Islamic History’ a great read for youth during lockdown: PM


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close