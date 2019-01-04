National economy being developed to become self-reliant: president

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has stressed the need for ensuring peace, transparency and independent judiciary to achieve political stability.

He also called for making the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) more independent to dispel impression of victimisation.

“The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report has just gathered information about the fake accounts and those facing the cases should prove their innocence,” he said while talking to a local channel.

The president said previously economy of the country was run artificially but the present government had put it in right direction. He said now the national economy is being developed to become self-reliant.

To a question, he said all parties are on the same page on some issues like Kashmir, the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) or fight against corruption.

Arif Alvi urged media to show a real picture to the people and highlight social and health issues.

Earlier in a statement, Dr Arif Alvi said that revival of economy was the top priority of the government,.

The president said the business-friendly government was committed to take every measure to facilitate businesses and develop private sector through investment promotion and improvement in ease of doing business.

The president appreciated role of PASPIDA in the automobile spare parts sector.

He said that PASPIDA has made valuable contribution in the auto sector of the country specifically and national economy in general.

