ISLAMABAD: PM Imran Khan has said country’s ill economy on the path of stability following the concrete steps taken by the incumbent government, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

He was chairing meeting of the government’s spokesperson in Islamabad, to discuss government’s narrative in present political situation.

PM Imran Khan said Pakistan’s economy is strengthening fast, but some of the powers are unhappy with it. “Such elements are trying to create anarchy in the country”, he continued.

Last week, lauding the performance of his entire finance team, PM Imran Khan had said that it was a great achievement of his economic team to turn around the national economy within a year.

PM Imran in his tweet, had said that foreign direct investment witnessed an increase of 111.5 per cent while foreign private investment surged by 194 per cent during this period.

Earlier on October 2, Prime Minister Imran Khan had chaired a meeting of his economic team in Islamabad.

Current economic situation, economic indicators, tax net, economic reforms, eases of doing business and other issues had been discussed in the meeting.

On the occasion, PM Imran had reviewed over all financial situation of the country.

Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar, Advisor on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, Chairman FBR Shabbar Zaidi and others were present in the meeting.

