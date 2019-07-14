Those who looted national exchequer will be taken to the task, says Ali Zaidi

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping Ali Zaidi on Sunday said that the incumbent government will not compromise and those who were involved in money laundering will be taken to task.

In his tweet, Zaidi said, “Over the years, these 2 families have brought nothing but an international embarrassment to Pakistan.”

"They've protected criminals, bribed/pressured members of the judiciary, killed innocent people & now this", he continued.

“They’ve protected criminals, bribed/pressured members of the judiciary, killed innocent people & now this”, he continued.

British newspaper Daily Mail in its report said that millions of pounds stolen from donors aid money were transferred to Birmingham.

The newspaper also urged the British Government to cooperate with Pakistan with regard to money laundering.

