National Job Programme to be launched for providing jobs to youth

ISLAMABAD: The National Job Programme will be launched under the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme for providing job opportunities to the educated youth.

In this connection Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar held a meeting with Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit in Islamabad on Monday to explore avenues of collaboration for the development of an effective National Job Programme.

The special assistant to the prime minister appreciated GIZ for its role in the development of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector in Pakistan. He expressed hope to leverage their expertise in the field for creating better employment opportunities for the youth.

The National Job Programme would include vocational training of youth in best Technical and Vocational Training Institutes and their placements in relevant industries to spur national economic growth.

Moreover, youth trained in high-end technologies in the fields of construction, hospitality, artificial intelligence, e-mobility and robotics would also be facilitated to seek jobs in the international markets.

Prime Minister’s Youth Programme would engage top ranking institutes to impart skills training to youth for a more productive employment under its National Job Programme (NJP).

Comments

comments