National Parliamentarians Conference on Kashmir underway in Senate

ISLAMABAD: A National Parliamentarians’ Conference on Kashmir has kicked off in Upper House of the Parliament in Islamabad which is being attended by prominent legislators of all political parties, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The National Parliamentarians’ Conference entitled ‘Urgent need for humanitarian efforts’ is organised to highlight the ongoing human crisis in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir after its illegal annexation by the New Delhi authorities.

The event is being attended by Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, Senate’s Leader of the House Shibli Faraz, Kashmir Committee Chairman Fakhar Imam, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq and a large number of parliamentarians.

During its opening remarks on the occasion, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani said that the Indian move in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir is in violation of United Nations (UN) resolutions. He added that the higher authorities of India are continuing its atrocities against the innocent Kashmiris demanding for their right to self-determination.

“It is very crucial to highlight the Indian illegal steps on international forums as Pakistan is standing besides the Kashmiris to secure their rights. This conference is being organised to bring further improvements in ongoing efforts and reaction against the tyrannical actions continued in occupied Kashmir.”

AJK PM Raja Farooq Haider also addressed the conference, saying that Pakistan is the only country which is acting as a barrier to stop India from completing its nefarious designs.

“The minority group of RSS [Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh] has occupied the [ruling Bharatiya Janata Party] BJP.”

“I am grateful for the organisation of a conference to show solidarity with Kashmiris, who are still facing curfew for the last 45 days in the occupied valley. India is dreaming to seize control of Pakistani waters, however, Azad Jammu and Kashmir is a shield of Pakistan. Kashmiris are looking towards you [Pakistanis] but anyone else. We are proud of our troops and each Kashmiri will stand besides you,” said the AJK premier.

Comments

comments