National plan for dengue’s eradication to be announced soon

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said the National Plan for Eradication of Dengue will be announced soon.

Chairing a meeting in the federal capital on Friday, Zafar Mirza said dengue cases are now witnessing a decline in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Radio Pakistan reported.

The assistant said government institutions are in coordination to provide better and free treatment facilities to dengue patients.

He said fumigation and spray are regularly being carried out in the areas where the dengue cases are reported in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

As many as 5,494 people were affected by mosquito-borne dengue fever so far this year in Rawalpindi, the city’s deputy commissioner Saifullah said yesterday.

Read More: Number of dengue cases in Pakistan crosses 31000

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner said that 4,917 dengue patients were provided treatment at public sector hospitals in Rawalpindi. He further said 172 patients of life-threatening dengue hemorrhagic fever were under treatment in various hospitals in Rawalpindi.

Earlier on October 15, the total number of dengue cases had reached 31,076 across the country, with 47 deaths this year.

Comments

comments