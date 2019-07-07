National tourism promotion App to be launched soon: PTDC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation has decided to launch a national tourism promotion application to provide the necessary and latest information to the local and foreign tourists about attractive recreational sites across the country.

According to details, PTDC Chairman Sayed Zulfiqar Bukhari talking to the state-run news agency said that government was focusing to embrace modern technologies which were vital to uplift this sector as per the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision.

He said the federal government would replicate this initiative at a national level and share it with other provinces to boost tourist activities across the country.

Read More: Wimbledon targets Asian fans ‘nirvana’ with lite app

He also shared the PTDC plan of bringing all the provinces including Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad and Jammu Kashmir under one umbrella to promote Pakistan’s religious tourism abroad.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan would soon launch the PTDC’s mega project of branding Pakistan abroad,” he added.

Bukhari said, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the PTDC intends to make Tourism revenue ten per cent of GDP which would help the industry to add over twenty billion rupees in the national kitty.

