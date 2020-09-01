‘Damage to natural defence system caused rain devastation in Karachi’

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Tuesday said that rainwater in Karachi was unable to reach sea after damage to the natural defence system in the city due to uncontrolled construction, ARY NEWS reported.

“Karachi had its natural defence system that helped rainwater to move towards sea,” he said while talking during ARY NEWS programme, Power Play.

We have damaged that natural mechanism through uncontrolled infrastructural development in the city, he said adding that it was due to this that instead of moving towards the sea, the rainwater is now forced to return to the nullahs, causing water-logging in neighbourhoods.

Malik Amin Aslam said that in order to save the city, they have to restore that natural mechanism, paving a path for rainwater to reach the sea. “We have to remove the infrastructure that is causing hindrance for the rainwater,” he said.

The adviser to PM said that the ongoing monsoon spell in the country, especially in Karachi, was due to a climate change term called free cable. Under these climate conditions, excess and untimely rainfall is reported in the area.

Karachi is currently suffering from this phase as it has reported more than expected rainfall, breaking all previous records, he said adding that heavy rainfall is also witnessed across the country including the upper regions.

