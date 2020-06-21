Naudero House employees contract COVID-19 amid Bilawal’s presence

LARKANA: Four employees of the Naudero House in Larkana tested positive for coronavirus during the presence of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, ARY NEWS reported.

The health department of the Sindh government collected samples of 55 employees posted at the Naudero House, two days back.

“Four of them have tested positive for COVID-19 after reports were received today,” the health department said amid reports that Bilawal Bhutto was present at the place when the virus tests came out positive.

21 employees of the Naudero House have tested positive for COVID-19 after they underwent a test some days back.

It is pertinent to mention here that several Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) lawmakers and leaders have contracted the virus during the past some days. One PPP MPA from Karachi and Provincial Minister for Human Settlement Ghulam Murtaza Baloch had also lost his battle against the infection.

Read More: Pakistan facing once-in-a-century pandemic: Bilawal Bhutto

Most recent among them was the spokesman of the Sindh government Murtaza Wahab, who tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday.

Among the other prominent personalities in the province who contracted COVID-19 in the province included as many as 23 provincial lawmakers who have tested positive for the virus.

Those assembly members, who recently tested positive of novel coronavirus included Naseem Rajpar and Moazzim Abbasi of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), Khawaja Izharul Hassan, Ghulam Jillani and Ali Khurshidi, Mangla Sharma, Sharjeel Memon, Saleem Kalmati, Shahana Ashaar, Shajeela Laghari, Noor Ahmed Bhurgri, Liaquat Askani, Khurram Sherzaman and Shabbir Qureshi.

