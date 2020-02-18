Case yet to be filed in slain Naushehro Feroze journalist incident

KARACHI: Brother of slain Naushehro Feroze journalist Aziz Memon who was reported dead on Sunday claims non-compliance as he strives to register a case against those that took his brother’s life, ARY News reported.

Munir Memon, brother of the slain Aziz Memon said that the local police has thus far failed to register a case on the matter event after two days have gone by since the alleged murder took place.

Munir Memon says that the matter was being suppressed and powerful people want the inquiries to never take place and the perpetrators to remain safe.

The brother also revealed that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) stalwart Saeed Ghani had assured him that a case will be registered and a thorough inquiry will follow suit, but nothing has been done since.

He also says that the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police told him that the matter was ‘technical’ in nature and required more time for a formal case and inquiry to initiate.

Yesterday, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry requested Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed to take notice of journalist Aziz Memon’s killing.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry said, a Sindhi journalist Aziz Memon has been killed, he accused province’s ruling party in a video, and even came to Islamabad to apprise about death threats from PPP, claimed Chaudhry.

He requested CJ SC to take notice and initiate an investigation by a federal agency into the murder.

