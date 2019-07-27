Naval chief condemns terrorist attacks in Balochistan, N. Waziristan

KARACHI: Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi here on Saturday condemned the terrorist attacks on armed forces in Balochistan and North Waziristan, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by the Pakistan Navy, Admiral Zafar Mahmood expressed sympathy and solidarity with the bereaved families. Paying glowing tribute to the departed souls, the Navy chief prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in eternal peace.

He said, “May God give the families of the deceased courage and patience to bear the irreparable loss.”

Read More: COAS terms terrorist attacks ‘dying efforts of frustrated inimical forces’

Earlier on July 27, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Jawed Bajwa had termed recent terrorist attacks in which ten personnel of the Pakistan armed forces were martyred “dying efforts of frustrated inimical forces.”

In a tweet, the Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had quoted the army chief as saluting the martyrs and their families.

“We shall ensure defence & security of motherland at the cost of our sweat & blood. These are dying efforts of frustrated inimical forces while Pakistan moves from stability to enduring peace. It’s time for the world to facilitate regional peace” the DG ISPR had quoted COAS as having said.

