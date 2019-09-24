Naval chief condoles loss of lives in earthquake  

ISLAMABAD: Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives and property in Azad Jammu Kashmir due to a 5.8 magnitude earthquake that jolted the whole country, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

He prayed for early recovery of injured people and expressed sympathy with those who lost dear ones. He prayed for eternal peace for the departed souls and courage for the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

The Naval chief also ordered rescue teams of Pakistan Navy to be prepared for the earthquake relief activities.

Earthquake brings disasters in AJK

The strong earthquake of 5.8 magnitude had brought disasters to different parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) which claimed at least 23 lives and more than 300 left injured so far.

The quake hit some urban and rural parts of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) including Muzaffarabad, Kotli and many other scattered places.

The death toll rises to 19 in the affected areas primarily Mirpur and Jatlan of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir which was previously stood at 2 after the emergence of initial reports.

According to the latest reports, at least 19 people lost their lives and more than 300 people received injuries as 11 deaths are reported in Jatlan and 8 in Mirpur.

PM Imran expresses grief

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday also expressed deep sorrow and grief over the casualties caused by a devastating earthquake in the country.

According to the details, PM Imran Khan directed the concerned authorities to leave no stone unturned in providing the best medical facilities to the quake victims. He asked all the institutions to continue rescue and relief operation on an emergency basis.

COAS directs immediate rescue

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa had issued directives to the Pakistan Armed Forces to begin urgent relief efforts in the areas affected by the earthquake.

According to details, Pakistan Armed Forces, medical and aviation contingents have been dispatched to provide relief to those affected by the natural calamity heeding the Army Chief’s orders.

Pakistan Army aviation helicopters have completed aerial reconnaissance for damage assessment in Mirpur, Jarikas and Jatlan areas.

According to ISPR, Army troops have reached earthquake-hit areas of Mirpur, Jatlan and Jarikas, whereas relief and rescue efforts are underway.

