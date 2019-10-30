Naval chief expresses complete satisfaction over operational preparedness

ISLAMABAD: Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi has said Pakistan Navy is fully prepared to respond to any aggression against the country, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Chairing Pakistan Navy’s Command and Staff Conference in Islamabad on Wednesday, he expressed complete satisfaction over Pakistan Navy’s operational preparedness.

During the conference, matters relating to prevailing regional and global security situation, operational preparedness, development plans of Pakistan Navy, and training/ welfare of troops were reviewed.

While making an appraisal of prevailing geo-strategic milieu, Chief of the Naval Staff expressed full confidence over the operational preparedness of the Pakistan Navy and appreciated manifestation of organisational changes in the Fleet organization.

Highlighting the plight of Kashmiri people, the Admiral said that Pakistan will continue to support just & rightful struggle of Kashmiris till resolution of the issue. He also reaffirmed Pakistan Navy’s resolve to defend the maritime frontiers of the country and said that Pakistan Navy was ever ready to respond to any misadventure.

Command and Staff Conference is the apex decision making body of Pakistan Navy in which all Principal Staff Officers, Field Commanders and Pakistan Navy’s Flag Officers on secondment to other organizations undertake a strategic review of Pakistan Navy’s Policies and Plans.

