Naval Chief holds meetings with leaderships of Bahrain, US naval forces

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi held meetings with Commander-in-Chief Bahrain Defence Forces Field Marshal Shaikh Khalifa Bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa, Commander US Naval Forces Central Command Vice Admiral James Malloy and Commander Combined Task Force 150 Commodore Darren Garnier of Royal Canadian Navy in Bahrain on Wednesday.

Matters of mutual interest including defence related collaborations were discussed during meeting with the commander-in-chief Bahrain Defence Forces.

The Naval chief also briefed regarding forthcoming Multinational Naval Exercise AMAN-19 which is being hosted by Pakistan Navy at Karachi next month.

Shaikh Khalifa Bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa acknowledged strong ties between Pakistan and Bahrain. He appreciated Pakistan Navy efforts and focused commitments in support of collaborative maritime security in the region and extending cooperation in diverse fields to Bahrain Defence Forces.

Read More: Annual credentials distribution ceremony of Pak Navy’s Logistics Command held

Zafar Mahmood Abbasi also called on Commander US Naval Forces Central Command, US 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, Vice Admiral James Malloy at HQ US NAVCENT Bahrain.

Commander US NAVCENT highly appreciated the professionalism of Pakistan Navy personnel and active role being played by Pakistan Navy for maritime security and stability in the region.

During the meeting with Commander Combined Task Force 150 Commodore Darren Garnier of Royal Canadian Navy professional matters of mutual interest and security environment in Indian Ocean Region were discussed.

Comments

comments