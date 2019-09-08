Naval chief reiterates resolve to defend homeland

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi in his message on Naval Day said Maritime arena today is facing numerous challenges including; piracy, illegal trafficking of arms and drugs, human smuggling and the menace of maritime terrorism.

Naval Chief said Pakistan Navy has always been at the forefront in ensuring safety and security of international waters either in collaboration with other Navies or through independent initiatives.

Today, all the Officers and CPOs and Sailors of Pakistan Navy reiterate their resolve and commitment to relive the spirit of 8th September 1965 and pledge to defend our motherland, to the last man and last drop of blood”, the Admiral said.

He said the development of Gwadar Port and realization of CPEC will enable us to exploit the untapped Blue Economy with huge economic dividends.

Turning towards Kashmir, he said Indian attempt to annex Jammu and Kashmir and enforce fascist control over Indian Occupied Kashmir has serious implications on the security of the entire region and the world at large.

On the night of 7 September, the Pakistan Navy launched its assault on Western Indian shores. Dwarka was chosen for its proximity 200 km (120 mi) from Karachi Port). PN destroyed radar station and several other installations of India.

