Naval Chief expresses satisfaction over operational readiness

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi chaired Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad here on Tuesday.

Matters related to the geostrategic environment, national security, Pakistan Navy’s plans, operational preparedness, training and welfare of troops were reviewed.

In addition, detailed briefings on various ongoing and future projects were also given to Chief of the Naval Staff.

While making an appraisal of the prevalent security environment, Chief of the Naval Staff expressed full confidence over operational readiness. Reviewing the deteriorating security situation and grave human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK), Chief of the Naval Staff reaffirmed that Pakistan will continue to support just and rightful struggle of Kashmiris till resolution of the issue.

Read More: Russian commander lauds Pak forces’ achievements in war against terrorism

Reiterating Pakistan Navy’s unflinching resolve to ensure the seaward defence of maritime frontiers, the Naval Chief said that the maritime situation was being closely monitored and any misadventure will be thwarted with an iron fist.

Command & Staff Conference is the apex decision making body of Pakistan Navy in which all Chiefs of Staff, Principal Staff Officers and Field Commanders and Pakistan Navy’s Flag Officers on secondment to other organizations undertake a strategic review of Pakistan Navy’s Policies and Plans.

Comments

comments