Naval chief visits PMSA headquarters in Karachi

KARACHI: Naval Chief Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi Monday visited the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) headquarters in Karachi.

The Naval Chief was briefed on the duties and operational activities of the Maritime Security Agency at the Maritime Operation Centre during a meeting that was presided over by him.

He also paid a visit to the headquarters of Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre.

Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi met the personnel of Maritime Security Agency and appreciated their resolve.

On the occasion, Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi said the efforts of the Maritime Security Agency to check illegal activities in the countries’ maritime boundaries are commendable.

Earlier, Addressing an annual Fleet Efficiency Competition Parade at Pakistan Navy Dockyard in Karachi, he had said Pakistan Navy is playing a pivotal role in maritime security and security of Gwadar Port and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said Pakistan Navy is fully aware of changing geopolitical situation of the region and it is committed to defend the country’s maritime frontiers.

