Pakistani actress Navin Waqar has shared with her fans how she stays fit and thanked them for cheering her on.

She took to Instagram to pen a lengthy post about her workout routine, diet and cheat days.

Workout

Navin said that everyone has different needs when it comes to working out. Her aim was to lower her fat levels. “For that I people lift heavy but I’m doing a mix of HITT/Tabata/Circuit training for now. It’s hard but it works. It helps build my stamina and endurance big time.”

“Lifting will come later for me. Its gonna take time because fat loss and weight loss are two different things,” she added.

Diet

She said that fans can probably tell from her Insta stories that she eats a lot but here’s what she does to stay in such good shape.

“I balance. I count calories. Eat good carbs like brown rice and roasted/steamed veggies. Chicken, fish, eggs and lean meat is a must protein for me because I don’t do shakes,” she shared.

The starlet continued “I snack on blueberries, sugar free/whole wheat cookies, almonds and dark chocolate. I have smoothies once a week. Clear soups with veggies, brown rice and chicken/sea food are filling and yum so I load up on that big time! I make them at home and it’s super easy.”

“Overnight oats are great for breakfast. It’ll keep you fuller and give you energy throughout the day. Again this is what works for me.”

She went onto say that she does fall off the wagon due to her love for junk food and sweets but she doesn’t give up.

Her advice for everyone out there trying to shed a few kilos is: “The most important thing is to have fun! If you cant do gym, get a couple of weights and do it at home. Or walk. The point is to be active and consistent.”

The Mera Yaqeen actress concluded with thanking fans for supporting her and said the biggest compliment she has got is when girls tell her she has inspired them to hit the gym and work out.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: if I can do it, so can you! Also apart from shaping up, your skin is gonna look dope!”

She also thanked her trainer.

