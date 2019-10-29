ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar chaired a consultative meeting to discuss the project (PC-1) of National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) for implementation of the Prime Minister’s Special Package under “Skills for All” strategy.

All the provincial and regional stakeholders of the TVET sector were taken on board to make collaborative and coordinated efforts for making this mega project more effective and meaningful for the socio-economic empowerment of youth across Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Dar said: “This unique and ambitious programme is aimed at imparting our skills to the most precious national asset, eg, youth by creating employment opportunities for their social and economic uplift and enabling them to play their pivotal role in the national development.”

“Unlike the past practices, our focus is on quality, not just quantity,” he added.

He said a technical steering committee will be constituted to review the progress of the project on a quarterly basis, and the entire programme will be made available on a digital platform to ensure merit and transparency.”

Among the NAVTTC programme’s key components to be completed in two years are development and standardisation of 200 technical and vocational qualifications, international accreditation of 50 Pakistani TVET institute’s and initiation of Joint Degree Programmes in TVET, extension of NAVTTC’s Job Portal with National Exchange Portal and refurbishing and connecting all existing job placement facilities across the country.

