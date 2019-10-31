Navy launches rescue operation in cyclone-hit areas of Sindh

THATTA: Pakistan Navy on Thursday conducted rescue operation in suburb of Keti Bandar and Shah Bandar in Thatta and Sajawal districts of Sindh which were affected by cyclone Kyarr.

According to a statement issued by the Navy spokesperson, Pakistan Navy reacted promptly and dispatched the rescue teams along with requisite equipment and boats to the affected sites of Goths Thakar Kario, Hajamro of Keti Bandar and Gul Muhammad and Abbas Jatt Goths of Shah Bandar, where around 300 homes were flooded by sea water due to cyclone.

During relief operations, a large number of people including women, children and elderly were evacuated to safer places by boats, read the statement.

Pak Marines also facilitated the locals in construction of protective Bands to avoid inundation. Medical assistance was also provided to local populace.

Read More: Cyclone Kyarr: Tidal waves hit coastal areas of Karachi, Thatta

Earlier on October 28, the coastal belt of Karachi had been affected by the waves generated by Tropical Cyclone Kyarr in Arabian Sea, which was expected to further intensify to category 5 with estimated wind speed of 255km/hr to 265km/hr.

The storm waves had submerged the dykes at Ibrahim Hyderi and Rerhi Goth and the seawater has reportedly entered in Chashma Goth and Latt Basti in Karachi.

High tidal waves had been hitting coastal belt of Sindh under the influence of Cyclone Kyarr in Arabian Sea. The seawater had entered in six coastal villages in Thatta district near Garho town.,

Comments

comments