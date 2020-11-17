Drop scene: Nawabshah ‘incestuous’ man killed, set alight minor sister

NAWABSHAH: Cutting through to the drop scene in 13-year-old girl murder case whose body was set alight the local police have arrested Tuesday her brother after he confessed to killing younger sister fearing being called out, ARY News reported.

Police learned in their investigation that her brother Iftikhar Rind used to sexually abuse her but he was caught up with the fear that his sister might report the regular sexual abuse to their parents.

According to the details so far reported on the case, the minor victim had gone missing from the house three days back whose burnt body was found dumped in the nearby fields the next day.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Tanveer Tunio told media that Iftikhar then killed his minor sister and dumped her body in the nearby fields as he thought his sister would call him out. After killing her he set the portion of the fields alight to get rid of her trace, police said.

Victim’s brother Rind had earlier lodged the complaint with the police about the 13-year-old who had gone to play with other children outside her house on Friday evening in Mir Hasan village but did not return.

READ: 13-year-old girl burnt to death in Nawabshah

By late into the night they started the search for, Rind had said, and found her burnt body in the fields the next day.

After being informed, police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the body to the hospital for medico-legal formalities. Meanwhile, the police registered a case and launched investigations into the murder.

