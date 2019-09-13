Nawabshah: Tanker carrying oil cargo overturns near Qazi Ahmed

NAWABSHAH: An oil tanker overturned at the National Highway near Qazi Ahmed in Nawabshah district on Friday, ARY News reported.

The oil tanker was on the way from Karachi to Peshawar, transporting 40,000 litres of oil cargo, the motorway police said.

No loss of life reported in the mishap.

Police and personnel of the rescue agencies rushed to the spot of the incident and temporarily closed the National Highway for traffic.

In a similar incident earlier in Nawabshah district, the road track was closed due to the spill of furnace oil at the site from the oil tanker.

On April 10 this year, an oil tanker carrying thousands of litres of fuel exploded and caught fire after overturning on Gulbai Flyover in Shershah area of Karachi.

Fire was also spread to the nearby vehicles and godown. The blaze was caused by the oil spill from the tanker which later burst into pieces.

The fire tenders had brought the blaze under control after a firefighting effort for several hours.

In June 2017, in a major disaster at least 140 people were killed and more than 100 others were injured when an oil tanker had caught fire after overturning on National Highway near Ahmedpur Sharqia (East) in Bahawalpur.

