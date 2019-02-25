‘Nawaz Sharif among all patients are equal’: Yasmeen Rashid  

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid on Sunday directed the Jinnah Hospital’s Medical Superintendent (MS) and the police officials that in future no door would be closed during any VIP movement.

Dr Yasmeen Rashid took to Twitter, saying that all the patients, including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif were equal at the hospital and they should be provided best heath care facilities at the Jinnah hospital.

ہمارے لئے جناح ہسپتال میں نوازشریف سمیت تمام مریض برابر ہیں۔

کسی بھی قسم کی موومنٹ کے دوران ہسپتال کے دروازے کسی صورت بند نہیں ہونگے نہ یہ رویہ برداشت ہو گا۔ ایم ایس جناح ہسپتال ڈاکٹرعاصم حمید اور پولیس حکام کو سختی سے ہدایات- pic.twitter.com/zy68NO56Ck — Dr. Yasmin Rashid (@Dr_YasminRashid) February 24, 2019

The minister said that she had already directed SSP Mr Faisal Shehzad to increase security force, so that the political workers should not enter the hospital premises.

Yasmeen Rashid said that she was writing letter to Punjab IG and chief secretary to tighten the security of hospital.

Earlier, Patients and their attendants at the Services Hospital Lahore had been facing acute problems and are going through much agony since the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif was admitted there, ARY News reported on February 5.

The patients told ARY News that three out of four gates of the hospital had been closed for the public since last four days, adding that they had to travel a long distance to reach inside the hospital.

Sources had said that at least 80 police personnel were deployed inside and outside of the hospital for Nawaz Sharif’s security.

