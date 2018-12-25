Nawaz prepares to challenge verdict in Al-Azizia reference: sources

LAHORE: Convicted leader Nawaz Sharif has geared up to challenge the accountability court verdict in Al-Azizia Steel Mill reference, wherein he was awarded seven years imprisonment and millions of rupees as fine.

Sources informed ARY News that the legal team of Nawaz has procured all the verified record of the case and the respondents will approach the Islamabad High Court in next 10 days to challenge the accountability court’s verdict.

On the other hand. the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday also decided to challenge former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s acquittal in Flagship corruption reference.

The decision to file an appeal in Flagship corruption reference was taken, in a meeting of NAB chaired by its Chairman Javed Iqbal yesterday, soon after the court acquitted Nawaz Sharif in Flagship reference.

“Challenge the accountability court verdict in Flagship corruption reference along with concrete proofs,” NAB chairman directed the officials.

Already disqualified for holding public office, Nawaz Sharif was acquitted of all charges in the Flagship Investment case.There was not enough evidence to convict Nawaz in the Flagship reference, thus he has been acquitted, the decision read of the accountability court read.

A day earlier, an accountability court announced the verdict in two National Accountability Bureau’s references namely Al-Azizia Steel Mill and Flagship Investment and punished Nawaz to seven years in prison and ordered him to pay $25million and Rs1.5 billion as fine. However, he was acquitted of all charges in the Flagship Investment case.

