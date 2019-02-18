LAHORE: Dr Tajamul, the head of medical board on Monday said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is not suffering from any ‘deadly’ disease, ARY News reported.

“All medical services to treat Nawaz Sharif are available in Pakistan especially in the Jinnah Hospital Lahore,” the head of medical board constituted to treat the former PM said.

He relayed that a report has been sent to the jail authorities about Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) supremo’s treatment.

The medical board head said, he[Nawaz] is still under their observation at the hospital and will remain in the hospital until further orders from the concerned authorities.

Dr Tajamul said after reviewing the last medical report of Sharif and in the light of present tests of his conducted at the Jinnah Hospital, he has come to known that the former prime minister is not suffering from any dangerous disease.

Read more: Diabetes, blood pressure of Nawaz in control: Dr Asim

He can be treated in Pakistan, he continued.

Earlier in the day, Jinnah Hospital Lahore Medical Superintendent Dr Asim Hameed had said he could not share medical reports of deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif with anyone.

Talking to media, Dr Asim said all the facilities were being provided to Nawaz in the hospital on directive of the Punjab government.

Comments

comments