Nawaz denied my father treatment in Jail: Sharmila Farooqi recounts ordeal  

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sharmila Farooqi on Thursday claimed that her father was denied medical treatment in jail by then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, ARY News reported.

The PPP leader sharing her suffering on twitter account said that her father went through open-heart surgery while in custody and was taken back to jail three days after the jail.

“My father was denied med treatment in jail. I used to cry for his life and health but never got any respite from Sharif. I still wish him good health and long life,” tweeted Sharmila Farooqi.

‘Nawaz declined services of foreign physicians’

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid on Thursday revealed that the ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was satisfied with medical facilities being provided to him at the Services Hospital.

Talking to journalist, Dr Yasmeen Rashid revealed that the government had offered foreign doctors services to the ousted prime minister but he declined the proposal and expressed satisfaction over the medical facilities at the hospital.

Dr Yasmeen Rashid vowed to provide best medical facilities to the ailing Nawaz Sharif.

It must be noted that Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif was shifted to Services Hospital amid strict security for a medical checkup on Monday night after his health deteriorated in Kot Lakhpat jail.

A six-member doctors’ team was deputed to provide healthcare facilities round the clock to the PML-N leader. The head of the medical board, Dr Mahmood Ayaz, said Nawaz Sharif’s platelet count was low from the normal range.

