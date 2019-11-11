Cabinet committee to discuss ways to remove Nawaz’s name from ECL

ISLAMABAD: Law Minister Dr Farogh Naseem will chair a meeting of the federal cabinet’s committee to take up a PML-N plea for removal of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

The Ministry of Interior has issued a notice to PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif to appear in person or through a representative before the cabinet committee. It has also issued notices to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the medical board treating the former prime minister and the secretary health in this regard.

The committee will be meeting ahead of a meeting of the federal cabinet which is also scheduled to convened tomorrow.

The PML-N supremo was granted bail by the Islamabad High Court in the Al-Azizia reference on medical grounds on October 26 after his health deteriorated and he was admitted to Lahore’ Services Hospital.

The PML-N has moved a plea, requesting the government to remove Nawaz’s name from the no-fly list so he can travel abroad and get treatment.

Earlier today, NAB passed the buck of removing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL) on to the federal government.

In a rejoinder to the Ministry of Interior’s letter regarding a PML-N plea for removal of the former premier’s name from the no-fly list, the bureau demanded that the federal government decide the matter itself.

There are instances of the government removing a person’s name from the ECL on its own, NAB recalled, adding the government is the competent authority to do so.

