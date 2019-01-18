Nawaz complains of sanitation, faulty heater in meeting with Maryam

LAHORE: Family of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif met him in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail today and brought him food from home, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Jail sources informed ARY News that Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz and his son-in-law Capt. (Retd.) Safdar brought for incarcerated former prime minister mutton soup and salad, whereas the family also brought the kheer and fruits.

Later, Sharif also sipped on green tea with his family. It was learnt that the family requested the jail authorities to reconduct all of his medical tests.

It was also learnt that during the meeting, Sharif complained of a non-functioning heater, and told his daughter that he had asked the authorities to bring him another.

Read More: What facilities will Nawaz Sharif get inside prison?

He, reportedly, also complained about the sanitation situation.

Outside the jail, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) activists had gathered to welcome Maryam and Capt. (retd.) Safdar.

The activists had also brought with them a black goat which they sacrificed right outside the jail to ward off ‘evil from their leader’.

Party leaders tried to enter the jail to meet with the former prime minister, but authorities barred them from entering, saying only the people authorised by Sharif would be allowed to meet him.

Comments

comments