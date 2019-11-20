LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif said that medical treatment of the former Prime Minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will begin after his complete medical examination, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

“Nawaz has undergone some medical tests today [Wednesday] with others more to follow,” he said while briefing media over the ongoing treatment of the former premier outside the Guy’s Hospital, where Nawaz is receiving the treatment.

He said that once the tests reports are received, it will then be decided regarding the treatment former premier would receive.

Shehbaz prayed for the health of the three-time prime minister of the country and said that he was an asset of the country.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had arrived in London via an air ambulance belonging to the Qatari royal family on Tuesday night.

His family sources said that Nawaz Sharif would stay at his Park Lane apartments in London and he would be given treatment at home instead of Harley Street Clinic.

Earlier his family sources had said, “A private room has been booked for Nawaz Sharif at Harley Street Clinic in London.” They had said that Nawaz Sharif will be shifted to the clinic in London immediately after landing.

His family sources had said that the clinic had also hired services of other doctors to provide the best medical facilities to ailing Nawaz Sharif.

