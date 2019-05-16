Nawaz more concerned about common man than his frail health: Maryam
LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz, vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N), met former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat Jail on Thursday.
In a tweet after meeting with her father, she said Nawaz Sharif is “leader of the masses.”
She said the PML-N supremo was “more concerned about the rapid economic deterioration & the common man’s ordeal than his frail health.” “PML-N must respond to the aspirations of the masses, stand with them & become their voice,” Maryam quoted him as having said.
Earlier, upon arrival at Kot Lakhpat jail, she tweeted: “Entering Kotlakhpat jail to meet MNS. Will convey your good wishes & prayers Insha’Allah. God bless you all.”
