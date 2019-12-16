Nawaz not traveling to US for treatment within 72 hours, says son

LONDON: Son of the Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Hussain Nawaz on Monday refuted reports that the former premier would be shifted to United States (US) for treatment within 72 hours and said that a process to identify the disease is still ongoing, ARY NEWS reported.

“A process is ongoing to identify the health issues faced by Nawaz Sharif,” said the son, who is declared absconder by Pakistani courts and is currently living in London.

He said that the doctors are trying their best to revive the health condition of the former premier and new medicines are being given instead of the old ones to improve the situation.

“The doctors are also trying to identify the cardiac issues faced by Nawaz Sharif,” Hussain said.

He said that although it would not be of any use to shift the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader to the United States for medical treatment, however, an otherwise decision could be made on the advice of the doctors treating him.

On December 13, the registrar office of the Lahore High Court (LHC) has directed the lawyer of the former prime minister to submit Nawaz Sharif’s medical report on Saturday (tomorrow).

The LHC registrar office directed Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer for the submission of the medical report tomorrow as it was not received due to the closing time of the court.

Sources said that the medical report of Nawaz was attested from the Pakistan High Commission in the United Kingdom (UK) which stated the continuation of treatment of the former premier.

The report elaborated that at least 50,000 blood platelets needed for the safe medical treatment of former Prime Minister of Pakistan, whereas, he is also facing problems in his blood arteries after heart by-pass.

