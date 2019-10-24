Nawaz satisfied with treatment, declined services of foreign physicians: Dr. Yasmeen    

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid on Thursday revealed that the ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was satisfied with medical facilities being provided to him at the Services Hospital, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalist, Dr. Yasmeen Rashid revealed that the government had offered foreign doctors services to the ousted prime minister but he declined the proposal and expressed satisfaction over the medical facilities at the hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Yasmeen Rashid vowed to provide best medical facilities to the ailing Nawaz Sharif. She said that the government was ready to allow the former prime minister to receive medical treatment from wherever he likes in the country.

Read More: Nawaz to receive ‘best medical facilities’ as per Sharif family’s choice: PM

Earlier on October 23, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed that former premier Nawaz Sharif should get ‘best’ medical treatment as per his family’s choice.

This was stated by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcast Firdous Ashiq Awan in a statement on Twitter. She had said that PM Khan had sought details of Nawaz Sharif’s health condition from Punjab government.

He had instructed concerned officials to provide the best medical facilities to the supreme leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz as per his family’s will, Awan had said.

