Nawaz Sharif likely to leave for London on Sunday

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is likely to leave for London on Sunday to get medical treatment, ARY News reported on Friday, citing sources.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif will also travel along with his ailing brother Nawaz, sources prior to the Sharif family told.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Nawaz Sharif’s personal physician Dr Adnan and Junaid Safdar, son of Maryam Nawaz, will also travel abroad along with Sharif brothers.

Earlier the federal government had decided to remove Nawaz Sharif’s name from Exit Control List (ECL) upon a prior request citing health concerns.

Read More: Nawaz Sharif agrees to travel abroad for treatment, claims local newspaper

Sources privy to the information revealed that a final decision on the matter will be undertaken by the ministry of the interior within the next 48 to 72 hours.

Earlier in the day, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the daughter of PML-N Supremo had revealed that Nawaz Sharif had agreed to get treatment for his condition from abroad, possibly England.

Maryam had said that the family could not risk the patriarch’s health and well being and would ensure that he gets the best medical facilities at his disposal.

Maryam also said that she would not be flying out with Nawaz Sharif due to her name being on the Exit Control List (ECL).

Read More: Sheikh Rasheed says Nawaz Sharif will go abroad by weekend

“Shehbaz Sharif is looking after all the boarding and lodging of the former premier, after losing my mother last year, my father is my everything now,” said a distraught Maryam.

The PML-N vice president, who herself was recently released on bail, maintained that politics was an ongoing process and would be carried on but her primary concern was Nawaz Sharif’s health and no compromise shall be made on the matter.

Comments

comments