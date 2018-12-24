ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister and Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal on Monday said deposed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has been facing strict accountability in the name of Panamagate scandal over the past two years.

In a tweet, he said former military ruler Pervez Musharraf subjected the PML-N supreme leader to accountability for nine years and that he was facing strict accountability in the name of Panama Papers over the past two years.

“I’m happy that there is no case of corruption of even a penny in government affairs against our leader,” he said, adding that so-called accountability is being conducted using the businesses of Mr Sharif’s father.

The PML-N leader said the former premier’s fault was that he raised voice against corruption with the public mandate.

نواز شریف کا 9 سال مشرف نے احتساب کیا 2 سال سے پاناما کے نام پر کڑا احتساب ہو رہا ہے -مجھے خوشی ہے کہ ہمارے لیڈر کیخلاف سرکار کے کاروبار میں 1 پیسے کی کرپشن کا کوئی کیس نہیں-مرحوم والد کے کاروبار پر نام نہاد احتساب ہو رہا ہے- نواز شریف کا قصور عوامی مینڈیٹ سے کرپشن پر آواز اٹھائی — Ahsan Iqbal (@betterpakistan) December 24, 2018

The accountability court is all set to announce the verdict in Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investment references against deposed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif today.

The accountability judge Muhammad Arshad Malik had reserved the verdict after completion of hearing in both the cases filed against three-time prime minister last week.

