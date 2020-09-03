Zardari, Nawaz discussed political matters via telephonic call: sources

KARACHI: The top leaders of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, had talked to former premier Nawaz Sharif in a telephonic conversation during the yesterday’s meeting with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif in Karachi, sources told ARY News.

It emerged that PPP chairman and co-chairman, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari, had discussed political developments in Pakistan with Nawaz Sharif via conference call from Shehbaz Sharif’s telephone during the meeting held in Karachi yesterday.

Sources added that the top leaders of the two major opposition parties had agreed on making joint political efforts against the present government. They also agreed for organising all parties conference (APC) which would be jointly hosted by PML-N and PPP to run an anti-government movement.

They also discussed the agenda of the APC for making consensus between PML-N and PPP. Both political parties decided not to become part of any plan for denting the continuance of democracy in the country.

Earlier on Wednesday, Shehbaz Sharif had met Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari during his visit to Karachi.

The top leaders of the major opposition parties had shown agreement for summoning all parties conference (APC).

In a major development, the PPP leadership had also ended a boycott of the Rehbar Committee’s meeting and decided to attend the upcoming session today, sources told ARY News. Earlier, the political party dissociated itself from the Rehbar Committee after showing serious reservations.

