Nawaz bail plea: IHC orders state institutions to give reply within half hour

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday ordered the representatives of the state institutions to answer within half hour in ‘Yes’ or ‘No” about whether they are opposing the suspension of the sentence, ARY News reported.

The bench after the resumption of the hearing at 4:00 PM asked answer of the critical question from the representatives of the government institutions, that will decide the bail petition of the ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The court adjourned the hearing the bail petition for further half hour.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the earlier hearing ordered the Prime Minister, Chief Minister of Punjab and Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to appear before the court through their representatives on 4:00 PM today during hearing of the bail petition of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif .

A division bench of the IHC comprises of Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the bail petition.

The bench suspended hearing of the petition of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Al Azizia reference until 4:00 PM today.

“The representatives of the respective parties should answer whether they will oppose suspension of the sentence or not, the court asked in its order. In case of opposition to the suspension they should give statement on oath that they will be responsible for the health of Nawaz Sharif in that case”, the court order said.

The registrar office of the high court has informed all the parties regarding the court order, according to the court sources.

The court also sought details of the cases against Nawaz Sharif and his health situation from the Chairman NAB, and the facilities provided to Sharif in jail and hospital, the court order said.

During the case hearing Nawaz Sharif’s counsel informed that his client suffered a mild heart attack and a medical report to this effect was also submitted in the Lahore High Court.

Moreover, Accountability Court Lahore on Saturday issued release orders for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case and court officials proceed to Kot Lakhpat Jail with the court order.

Saif-ul-Malook Khokhar and Fazal Saif had earlier deposited surety bonds in court after which accountability judge Ameer Muhammad Khan issue the release order for the jail authorities.

The Lahore High Court had granted bail to Sharif on Friday ordering him to deposit two surety bonds of Rs 10 million each.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif was granted bail on medical grounds by the Lahore High Court in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case on Friday.

The former premier will only be able to walk free if he is granted bail in the Al Azizia and Avenfield Properties cases, both being heard by the Islamabad High Court.

The high court was requested for an earlier hearing of the bail petition of Sharif owing to his health situation.

The high court decided to fix the hearing of the bail petitions filed by Shehbaz Sharif today.

