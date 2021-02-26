Nawaz Sharif to be brought back to Pakistan: Sindh governor

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday reiterated that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will be brought back to the country, ARY News reported.

Talking to ARY News’ show “Har Lamha Purjosh”, Imran Ismail said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) supremo will never return to Pakistan by himself, adding that he would be brought back.

Responding to a question, the governor said that corruption was the biggest problem of Sindh. He maintained that the governor should have more powers.

Replying to another question, Imran Ismail said that he does not see PPP’s role in the politics of Punjab in the future.

Read More: Govt leaves the door open for Nawaz’s return as passport expires

Earlier on February 16, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed had said that absconding former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s passport would expire that night.

Addressing a news conference, the minister had declared that the former premier’s passport would not be renewed and that the government could issue an emergency travel document on his request for returning back to the country.

He had said the PML-N supremo and his daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s names had been on the Exit Control List (ECL) since August 20, 2018. Their names had been put on the no-fly list on the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) request, he had added.

