Sharif can be allowed to fly back to Pakistan in 24 hours: Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said on Wednesday that the government can allow former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to fly back to the country in 24 hours if he approaches it with a written request.

His statement comes a day after Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari demanded that PML-N supreme leader Mian Nawaz Sharif return to the country to wage a decisive battle against the government.

“If Nawaz Sharif needs emergency travelling document, the government can issue the same,” Sheikh Rasheed offered while address a press conference in Islamabad. He said: “If he (Sharif) intends to return to Pakistan he can be provided with special documents in 24 hours.”

Also Read: PPP not to resign from assemblies at any cost, Zardari tells PDM

The minister said controlling prices of essential commodities is the top most priority of the government. Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced a Ramadan package worth about Rs8 billion, he added.

He announced visas for Kuwait will soon be opened, which will provide job opportunities for Pakistani youth. He said two new dams are being built in the country, which will produce cheap electricity along with employment opportunities for the locals.

