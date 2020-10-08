Nawaz Sharif to chair PML-N session in Lahore today

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will chair a consultative meeting of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Thursday (today), ARY News reported.

Sharif will chair the party session in Model Town, Lahore via video link and brief the PML-N leaders about the party’s policy and its future line of action, said the sources.

The PML-N meeting, which is expected to be attended by Maryam Nawaz, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Raja Zafarul Haq, Ahsan Iqbal and other leaders of the party, will likely to deliberate on treason cases, accountability cases and the movement announced to be launched by the opposition parties alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

The PML-N members of the parliament and the party’s ticket holders will attend the session, sources said.

Nawaz Sharif will take the party leaders and parliamentarians into confidence over his narrative and recent speeches, according to sources.

The matters related to party discipline violation will also be consulted in the party’s meeting, sources said.

Party leaders Maryam Nawaz, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Raja Zafarul Haq, Ahsan Iqbal and others also expected to address the session.

Comments

comments