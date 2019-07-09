Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Shahbaz Gill releases check-up, diet chart of jailed Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE: The spokesperson to the Punjab Chief Minister, Shahbaz Gill, on Tuesday unveiled medical check-ups and diet plan chart of the former premier Nawaz Sharif jailed at Kot Lakhpat prison, ARY News reported.

The detailed chart was shared by Shahbaz Gill in its Twitter message today, stating that the medical board at the Kot Lakhpat jail prepared healthy meal chart for Nawaz Sharif.

According to the chart, the medical board has decreased the amount of salt and proteins in meal provided to the former premier, whereas, usage of fat is prohibited by the physicians.

Read More: Gill terms PML-N’s video leak ‘character assassination of judge’

“Medicines [to control] blood pressure and sugar are prescribed by the medical expects besides recommending fruits and juice in breakfast.”

“In lunch, a specific quantity of mutton with vegetable and roti [flatbread] is also recommended. Physicians have advised Nawaz Sharif to exercise daily for improving his fitness.”

Gill said, “Nawaz Sharif is allowed to undergo medical tests wherever he wants in Pakistan.”

“Jail manual doesn’t allow home-made meal as it is hazardous for his health. Nawaz Sharif is a convicted prisoner and he will be given facilities under the jail manual.”

The spokesperson added that 21 cardiologists are deployed for the monitoring of ex-prime minister’s health.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

PM aide vows strict action over amputation of girl’s arm at Pims

Pakistan

Provision of best healthcare facilities to patients top priority: Dr. Yasmeen Rashid

Pakistan

7,929 bikes seized in Karachi as ‘No Helmet No Ride’ campaign continues

Pakistan

PM Imran orders to abolish biometric verification for people with damaged…


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close