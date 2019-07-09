Shahbaz Gill releases check-up, diet chart of jailed Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE: The spokesperson to the Punjab Chief Minister, Shahbaz Gill, on Tuesday unveiled medical check-ups and diet plan chart of the former premier Nawaz Sharif jailed at Kot Lakhpat prison, ARY News reported.

The detailed chart was shared by Shahbaz Gill in its Twitter message today, stating that the medical board at the Kot Lakhpat jail prepared healthy meal chart for Nawaz Sharif.

According to the chart, the medical board has decreased the amount of salt and proteins in meal provided to the former premier, whereas, usage of fat is prohibited by the physicians.

“Medicines [to control] blood pressure and sugar are prescribed by the medical expects besides recommending fruits and juice in breakfast.”

“In lunch, a specific quantity of mutton with vegetable and roti [flatbread] is also recommended. Physicians have advised Nawaz Sharif to exercise daily for improving his fitness.”

Gill said, “Nawaz Sharif is allowed to undergo medical tests wherever he wants in Pakistan.”

ترجمان وزیراعلیٰ پنجاب @SHABAZGIL نے نواز شریف کے چیک اپ اور ڈائٹ چارٹ کیلئے بنائے گئے میڈیکل بورڈ کی رپورٹ شئیر کر دی 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/YEtXkNPz5Q — Dr. Shahbaz Gill Updates (@SPCMPunjab) July 9, 2019

“Jail manual doesn’t allow home-made meal as it is hazardous for his health. Nawaz Sharif is a convicted prisoner and he will be given facilities under the jail manual.”

The spokesperson added that 21 cardiologists are deployed for the monitoring of ex-prime minister’s health.

