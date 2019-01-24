LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is serving a sentence at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail, lamented on Thursday that he is being denied the right to treatment by the government, ARY News reported.

“I am not well. I am suffering from pain in my arm and chest,” he said while speaking to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders who met him inside the prison.

“I am being denied treatment which is my right on humanitarian grounds,” the PML-N supremo said and called on the government to fulfill its responsibility of ensuring his proper treatment.

“In what law, inmates have no right to treatment,” he questioned, maintaining that he stuck to his principled stance as no one could force him to bow down to anybody.

The former premier quoted the doctors part of a medical board formed to examine his health as saying that they can’t hospitalise him owing to pressure.

The medical reports of Sharif were declared unsatisfactory. He had undergone echo and thallium scan tests at Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

The reports pointed out expansion of heart size due to its thickened muscles while Sharif’s echocardiogram (echo) test was also declared unsatisfactory. His three cardiac tests were conducted at PIC, including echo, thallium and electrocardiogram (ECG).

