Nawaz Sharif, Fazlur Rehman hold consultation on PDM power shows

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif have held consultations on the next power shows of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), ARY News reported on Friday.

During the telephonic conversation, Fazlur Rehman and Nawaz Sharif discussed the political scenario besides exchanging views on the federal budget unveiled by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government.

They held consultations on PDM’s power shows in Swat and Karachi. Both leaders agreed to give a tough time to the PTI-led federal government.

Read: PPP holds PML-N, JUI-F responsible for rifts in PDM

Earlier on May 29, the PDM head Maulana Fazlur Rehman had said in a press conference following the huddle amongst the opposition alliance a new strategy of protests and marches starting July was hammered out.

He noted Pakistan Peoples Party and Awami National Party are not parts of PDM and thus these parties were not discussed in the least today.

Falzur Rehman had reiterated that the government is an elected one and thus it can never address the issues faced by the masses. The government which does not have the confidence of the people cannot deal with the challenges posed to the people, he said.

He announced that PDM will hold a massive protest in Swat on July 4 which will follow another grand protest march in Karachi on July 29. He added that PDM shall observe the independence day holding a demonstration in the federal capital on August 14.

Comments

comments