Nawaz Sharif gets fit when he is abroad, says Shaukat Yousafzai

PESHAWAR: Taking a jibe at former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai on Wednesday said, the PML-N supremo gets fit whenever he goes abroad, ARY News reported.

Speaking to journalists after attending a rally to mark World Children’s Day, today, in Peshawar, Shaukat Yousafzai said Sharif family politicised Nawaz’s health issue and added he was allowed by the government to travel abroad on humanitarian grounds.

“The government could have stopped Sharif from traveling abroad, but it did not”, the minister was quoted as saying.

He prayed for the early recovery of Nawaz Sharif.

Taking on JUI-F Chief Fazlur Rehman, he said, like ‘Plan A and B’, ‘Plan C’ of the JUI-F will also fail. The dreams of changing the government will not be fulfilled, he added.

Without taking anyone’s name, Shaukat Yousafzai said some people are seeing daydreams.

Replying to a question, he said the government is mulling over to devise a comprehensive policy to safeguard rights of the children. Special attention is being paid to eliminate cases of torture over children in the schools.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had arrived in London via an air ambulance belonging to the Qatari royal family on Tuesday night.

His family sources said that Nawaz Sharif would stay at his Park Lane apartments in London and he would be given treatment at home instead of Harley Street Clinic.

