Nawaz Sharif all set to fly abroad for treatment

LAHORE: Following the Lahore High Court judgment, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif is all set to fly abroad for treatment, ARY News reported.

His party sources said that Nawaz Sharif will depart for London via a state-of-the-art air ambulance equipped with all medical facilities. PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz’s family physician Dr Adnan and others will also travel along with him, the sources added.

The air ambulance will arrive in Lahore from Qatar to take the former prime minister out of the country for treatment.

His family sources said, “A private room has been booked for Nawaz Sharif at Harley Street Clinic in London.” The sources noted that the clinic has also hired services of other doctors to provide best medical facilities to ailing Nawaz. Hussain Nawaz was in contact with the doctors panel, they added.

Meanwhile, in a telephonic conversation, Hussain Nawaz told his sister Maryam that the air ambulance was ready in Qatar and waiting for clearance certificate. The air ambulance will take three to four hours to reach Pakistan.

Read More: Court allows Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for four weeks

Earlier in the day, the Lahore High Court had allowed former premier Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for four weeks without submitting any indemnity bond as proposed by the federal government.

The two-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najafi had ordered the federal government to remove the former premier and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL) without placing any conditions.

The bench, which was hearing the plea filed by PML-N seeking unconditional removal of Nawaz Sharif’s name from ECL, had also maintained that the duration of his visit could be extended if his health required.

