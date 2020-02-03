More health reports of Nawaz Sharif received for extension in bail

LAHORE: The Punjab government has received more medical reports of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, quoting sources ARY News reported on Monday.

The medical board of the provincial government will take decision over the health reports of Sharif, which were received by the chief secretary, secretary health and the head of the medical board, sources said.

Dr Adnan, the personal physician of Nawaz Sharif, while objecting over the demand of more reports, had dispatched the reports.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is being treated by the Royal Brompton Hospital and the Harefield Hospital in United Kingdom, according to the reports.

Nawaz Sharif suffering from cardiac diseases and serious health threat and the doctors in UK treating his disease of fluctuations in blood platelets count, according to the report.

The former prime minister is suffering from complications in serious cardiac disease. The medical reports prepared in 24 hours medical examination, point out threats to his health.

“The blood supply to heart has been suspended scores of times,” according to reports. “It is necessary that he should remain under the treatment of the British doctors to save his life,” according to the report.

Earlier, the Punjab government had written letter to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in light of objections of a medical panel that termed his fresh medical reports unsatisfactory.

The Punjab government while demanding more reports about health of Sharif, in the letter said that cardiac consultant Surgeon David Lawrence’s reports pointed out only cardiac issues and demanded details about his current platelet count, PET scan and kidney problem.

The provincial government had warned that the authorities concerned would decide Sharif’s plea for extending stay in London on the basis of the available record given that the required information is not provided.

Earlier, on Jan 15, the counsel of Nawaz Sharif had presented four different reports of Sharif at registrar office of the high court.

