Nawaz Sharif may undergo heart surgery

LONDON: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif may suffer from cardiac arrest after it appeared that his cardiovascular veins have squeezed, ARY NEWS reported.

According to hospital sources in London, Nawaz Sharif is under continuous threat of a cardiac arrest as he is suffering from angina pain due to complications in his cardiovascular veins.

The sources said that the PML-N leader underwent medical tests at the London hospital but the test reports would only be received after the Christmas holidays.

They further said that since there is a contraction reported in a cardiovascular vein, limiting the blood supply to the heart, therefore, he might undergo Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI, formerly known as angioplasty with stent).

If this process does not succeed then he might undergo a heart surgery, they said.

On December 11, President of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Shehbaz Sharif apprised the media about the health of his elder brother, Nawaz Sharif.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the former Prime Minister of Pakistan’s platelets were checked upon again and he has been recalled by the doctors for another checkup next week.

Some of Nawaz Sharif’s tests have been scheduled after Christmas due to the holidays being observed across Europe and America.

